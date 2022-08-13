Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Critical Survey

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsoft Cloud 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.15%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -2.28, indicating that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 1.30 -$6.47 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $1.42 billion 0.58 -$249.30 million ($1.16) -2.91

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -181.21% N/A -214.20% Kingsoft Cloud -18.70% -16.63% -9.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.