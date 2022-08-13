Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

