Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 339.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 257,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

