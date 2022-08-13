KeyCorp Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

