KeyCorp Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.48.
Plug Power Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
