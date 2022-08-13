KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

