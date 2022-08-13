Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

