Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.48

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 31588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

