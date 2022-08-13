Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.48

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 31588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.