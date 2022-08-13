Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAMN. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 194,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,853. The firm has a market cap of $975.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Kaman has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kaman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kaman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.