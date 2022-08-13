Kalmar Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $42,139.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,645 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

