Kalmar Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $42,139.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,645 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
