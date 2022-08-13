Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

