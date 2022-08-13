Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Jowell Global stock remained flat at $2.12 on Friday. 176,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.
