Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Jowell Global stock remained flat at $2.12 on Friday. 176,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

