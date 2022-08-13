JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

JST opened at €44.45 ($45.36) on Friday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($34.74) and a 1 year high of €56.30 ($57.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.52. The stock has a market cap of $662.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.28.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

