Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.19

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.19 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.49). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 285,652 shares changing hands.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £537.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6,040.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

