JMP Securities Raises Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
