JMP Securities Raises Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 307,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

