Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717. Jiya Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiya Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 312.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.