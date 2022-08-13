Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $180.50 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

