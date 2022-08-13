Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 0.5 %

Airbus stock opened at €108.42 ($110.63) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.38.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.