Jeff D. Barlow Sells 90 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.