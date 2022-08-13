JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.90 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

