JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
JE Cleantech Stock Performance
NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.90 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
