Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $62.12.
About Jardine Matheson
