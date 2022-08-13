Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

