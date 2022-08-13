JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
