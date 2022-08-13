Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 135.3% in July

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 168,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.34.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.