Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
