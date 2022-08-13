Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

IVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.