Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
ITRI stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 344,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.24. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
