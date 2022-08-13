Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Itron stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 344,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,285. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

