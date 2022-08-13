Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 263,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 120,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Itafos Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

See Also

