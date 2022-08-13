Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance
ISLEW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,103. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.
