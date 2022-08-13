iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

