iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aug 13th, 2022

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

