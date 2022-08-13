iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

