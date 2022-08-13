iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 75,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
