iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVE traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 472,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.