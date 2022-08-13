iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $71.03. 1,294,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

