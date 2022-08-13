iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 656,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

