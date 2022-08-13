iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.