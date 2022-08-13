iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,680,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,140,312. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.