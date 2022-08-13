iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.97 and last traded at C$25.98. Approximately 30,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 80,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.04.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.28.

