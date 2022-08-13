iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

