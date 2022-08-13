iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,135. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

