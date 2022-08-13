iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. 4,782,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,492. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

