iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.54. 4,782,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,492. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
