Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50.

On Monday, June 13th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $54.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

