iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

