IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
IQV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.44.
IQVIA Stock Performance
IQV stock opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
