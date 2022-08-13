IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

