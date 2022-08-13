Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

