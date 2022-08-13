Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Lowered by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.