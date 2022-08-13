Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $105.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

