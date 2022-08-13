Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

