Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.