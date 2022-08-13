Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

