Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.