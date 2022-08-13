Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

