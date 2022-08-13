Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.66. 1,178,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

