Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van Sells 30,000 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $61,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

