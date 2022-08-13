inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTTGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

